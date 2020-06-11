K-pop’s BTS drop animated MV for We are Bulletproof: the Eternal as part of 2020 FESTA

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop superstars BTS are making sure that their fans have the best for their 2020FESTA. On June 11, the boy band dropped an animated music video for We are Bulletproof: the Eternal.

The track is from their mini-album Map of the Soul: 7 released in February.

The song sums up the seven-year journey that these seven Bulletproof Boy Scouts have made in their seven years as a band and becoming truly ‘bulletproof’ in the process.

The lyrics are meaningful to the ARMYS as they sing: “We were only seven, but we have you all now”.

With a conviction coming from having faced stones cast at them, they affirm: “We have no fear any more/We are together bulletproof”.

BTS will mark their seventh anniversary on June 13, while their pay-per-view Bang Bang Con – The Live will be streamed on June 14.

Watch the MV for We are Bulletproof: the Eternal here:

https://youtu.be/7UWBYJjuIL0

