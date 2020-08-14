K-pop’s BTS to hold online/offline concerts on October 10-11

KATHMANDU: K-pop global sensation BTS are to hold both online/offline concerts in October, and release a new album in the fourth quarter of the year.
This was announced during a corporate briefing on YouTube on August 13 by the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment, according to The Korea Times.
“BTS will play the long-awaited ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” gig,” Big Hit’s Global CEO Lenzo Yoon said. “I hope the concerts can be a big gift for the singers and their followers.”
The Korea Times states that Big Hit confirmed the plan through an official statement released after the briefing: “BTS’s concerts will take place on October 10-11 in Seoul. For offline gigs, we will only open a limited number of seats to practice social distancing.”
It added the offline shows will be streamed online at the same time.
Founder/Chairman of Big Hit Bang Si-hyuk also revealed that the septet will release a fresh album in the fourth quarter without announcing the exact date. He said rookie group TXT will also return with new music this fall, according to The Korea Times.
It was also announced that “Big Hit and its labels ― including Belift Lab and Source Music ― are planning to launch two fresh boy bands in 2020 and 2022, respectively, and a new multinational girl group in 2021”.
