K-pop’s BTS unveil 3 units for their 7th anniversary 2020 FESTA

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop boyband holds a FESTA yearly to mark their anniversary. As such to mark their seventh anniversary, BTS have revealed special units for their much-awaited 2020 FESTA.

The septet took to their social media platforms to share the exciting news, reports Hellokpop.

They will form three units for 2020 FESTA.

The first unit comprises the groups multi-talented rappers RM and Suga. It is expected that they will earn more Respect due to their unique and memorable rapping.

The second unit has Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook, and what is expected from them is a stunning performance of Jamais Vu from Map of the Soul: Persona.

And Friends Jimin and V make up the third and last unit.

The units’ special performances will be unveiled for the first time at their virtual concert BANG BANG CON The Live on June 14, informs the portal.

