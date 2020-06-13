K-pop’s global sensation BTS turn 7, RM pens heartfelt letter

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: At midnight KST on June 13, K-pop boy band BTS celebrated their seventh anniversary since debuting in 2013.

They marked this milestone of their journey as bulletproof boys by throwing a special saengil (birthday) party.

BTS leader RM also shared a heartfelt letter on Weverse, a kind of tradition that has developed over the years, according to Koreaboo.

In the letter, RM reflects on time writing: “What is time, really? I think it’s like looking at a rock by the sea — how its shape changes subtly, but surely, with the waves that come and go, here and there. It has been ten years since I moved to Seoul, into the dorm in Nonhyeon-dong in the summer of 2010. It has been a brief time, but it also has been a long time. Now I really feel like a Seoul citizen.”

RM also looks at how each member has changed looking some old photographs shared by ARMYs and how the adventure has shaped him.

“BTS being BTS, I thought we’ve been pretty well aware of how we looked at the beginning of this all. But looking over some of the debut pictures being shared today, I realised that the old RM doesn’t really look like the RM I thought I’d been. It felt strange, but cool — in a Gestaltzerfall kind of a way. I debuted as that untamed, hair-permed ‘Rap Monster’. And I thought I wouldn’t — and didn’t — change because I came with such ferocity. But I saw that it is someone entirely different standing there.”

As the group marked their seventh anniversary as BTS, Kim Nam-joon observed: “I had a good time practising the choreography with my friends today. I also thought about that ambitious letter I wrote to you all, promising to make you proud after I debut. Anniversaries are… They become special marks in life that could have otherwise been mundane. It’s incredible how some numbers can make me feel this happy.”

Expressing his relief at having been able to make this journey happy and healthy, he continues: “I can finally breathe a bit now. I’m beyond relieved that we’ve been able to walk through this together, happy and healthy. I look around and see that my friends have come such long ways too. So I become inspired again. And the feelings… the intangible, indescribable flames in my heart keep burning up — even though seven years have passed. Sometimes I miss the past, what will never return… But I had my turn to be happy then. I am happy now too. I see parts of me that had been edgy, and that makes me feel a little embarrassed, but I accept that version of myself too! I suddenly miss my yearbook picture which I ripped and threw away… (I’ll probably regret seeing it though.)

Acknowledging ARMYs’ role in the entire BTS journey, he ended his letter thanking all fans for staying by his regardless of which RM he had been.

“Watching all the news around the world today, I thought to myself, ‘How did the world change from seven, ten years ago?’ What have I done in that time? My words could have been empty… My moves could have been meaningless. But the countless hearts around the world didn’t let my words and moves go unnoticed. My heart still fills with helplessness from time to time, but I will keep thinking about the things that I can and cannot do. This is how I have been living the past seven years. But thank you for allowing me to live. Thank you for pushing me to not give up. As I’ve been saying for the past seven years, I will keep trying my best… starting with the Bang Bang Con tomorrow! I hope, as always, that my love reaches you. I love you more than love can ever be, ARMYs.”

BTS will be holding their pay-per-view Bang Bang Con – The Live on June 14.

Catch BTS’s 7th birthday celebration here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9zPnWQIiuw

