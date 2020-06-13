K-pop’s global sensation BTS turn 7, RM pens heartfelt letter

KATHMANDU: At midnight KST on June 13, K-pop boy band BTS celebrated their seventh anniversary since debuting in 2013.
They marked this milestone of their journey as bulletproof boys by throwing a special saengil (birthday) party.
BTS leader RM also shared a heartfelt letter on Weverse, a kind of tradition that has developed over the years, according to Koreaboo.
In the letter, RM reflects on time writing: “What is time, really? I think it’s like looking at a rock by the sea — how its shape changes subtly, but surely, with the waves that come and go, here and there. It has been ten years since I moved to Seoul, into the dorm in Nonhyeon-dong in the summer of 2010. It has been a brief time, but it also has been a long time. Now I really feel like a Seoul citizen.”
RM also looks at how each member has changed looking some old photographs shared by ARMYs and how the adventure has shaped him.
“BTS being BTS, I thought we’ve been pretty well aware of how we looked at the beginning of this all. But looking over some of the debut pictures being shared today, I realised that the old RM doesn’t really look like the RM I thought I’d been. It felt strange, but cool — in a Gestaltzerfall kind of a way. I debuted as that untamed, hair-permed ‘Rap Monster’. And I thought I wouldn’t — and didn’t — change because I came with such ferocity. But I saw that it is someone entirely different standing there.”
As the group marked their seventh anniversary as BTS, Kim Nam-joon observed: “I had a good time practising the choreography with my friends today. I also thought about that ambitious letter I wrote to you all, promising to make you proud after I debut. Anniversaries are… They become special marks in life that could have otherwise been mundane. It’s incredible how some numbers can make me feel this happy.”
Expressing his relief at having been able to make this journey happy and healthy, he continues: “I can finally breathe a bit now. I’m beyond relieved that we’ve been able to walk through this together, happy and healthy. I look around and see that my friends have come such long ways too. So I become inspired again. And the feelings… the intangible, indescribable flames in my heart keep burning up — even though seven years have passed. Sometimes I miss the past, what will never return… But I had my turn to be happy then. I am happy now too. I see parts of me that had been edgy, and that makes me feel a little embarrassed, but I accept that version of myself too! I suddenly miss my yearbook picture which I ripped and threw away… (I’ll probably regret seeing it though.)
Acknowledging ARMYs’ role in the entire BTS journey, he ended his letter thanking all fans for staying by his regardless of which RM he had been.
“Watching all the news around the world today, I thought to myself, ‘How did the world change from seven, ten years ago?’ What have I done in that time? My words could have been empty… My moves could have been meaningless. But the countless hearts around the world didn’t let my words and moves go unnoticed. My heart still fills with helplessness from time to time, but I will keep thinking about the things that I can and cannot do. This is how I have been living the past seven years. But thank you for allowing me to live. Thank you for pushing me to not give up. As I’ve been saying for the past seven years, I will keep trying my best… starting with the Bang Bang Con tomorrow! I hope, as always, that my love reaches you. I love you more than love can ever be, ARMYs.”
BTS will be holding their pay-per-view Bang Bang Con – The Live on June 14.
Catch BTS’s 7th birthday celebration here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9zPnWQIiuw
At least 7,557,675 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 421,298 people have died from COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
BAJURA: Bajura Ayurvedic Health Centre instructed yoga as well as distributed herbal supplements at a quarantine facility in the district. In the same manner, information regarding stress management during their stay at the facility too was disseminated among the individuals, according to the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was thrown off the set of Amitabh Bachchan's 1983 hit, Pukar, in Goa. Taking to his Instagram, the actor recalled via a post that he was around five or six years old back then — the first post in #RoadTo20 series. "Two chi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 121,862 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 188,052 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sixteen persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Friday. Among those discharged are 12 males and Read More...
KATHAMANDU: BTS's V has been invited by Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration to be a narrator for their audiobook for the blind. Allkop reports that the organisation had tweeted: "Taehyung-nim, it will be good if you can be with us." The invitation is for a Braille audiobook on national mo Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool cruised to a 6-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in a friendly behind closed doors at Anfield on Thursday as Juergen Klopp's side stepped up their preparations for the Premier League restart next week. First-team regulars Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip got their names on th Read More...
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the world's fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after a nearly 70-day lockdown, the gove Read More...