K-pop’s SuperM hold television debut of new single ‘One (Monster & Infinity)’ on The Ellen Show

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop boyband SuperM held the television debut performance of their new single One (Monster & Infinity) on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 23.

SM Entertainment’s seven-member group presented a pre-recorded performance of the song, the lead track of the group’s upcoming inaugural studio album Super One on the American talk show, according to Yonhap News Agency.

SuperM previously performed on The Ellen Show in 2019 coinciding with the release of their debut EP SuperM and also sat down with DeGeneres for an interview. They had performed their debut single Jopping then.

SuperM is a South Korean supergroup formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group consisting of seven members from four SM Entertainment boy groups: Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from Exo, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.

The group is getting ready for a full comeback with their first full album Super One being released on September 25.

The group dropped their single 100 on August 14, and another single Tiger Inside on September 1.

Link to SuperM’s performance: https://SuperM.lnk.to/OneEllen

