Kangana Ranaut claims Bollywood offered her two-minute roles after sleeping with hero

KATHMANDU: Reacting to Indian Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan’s speech, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claimed on September 16 that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene in return of sleeping with the hero.
Her comments came after Bachchan criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it in her recent Parliament speech.
Reacting to the speech, Ranaut tweeted: “Kaun si thali di hai Jaya ji aur unki industry ne? Ek thali mili thi jisme do minute ke role, item numbers aur ek romantic scene milta tha, woh bhi hero ke saath sone ke baad. Maine iss industry ko feminism sikhaya, thali deshbhakti naripradhan filmon se sajayi. Yeh meri apni thali hai, Jaya ji, aapki nahi (Jayaji, what plate you are referring to? The one that was offered to me had two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene, that too in return of sleeping with the hero. I taught the industry feminism. This is my own plate, Jayaji, not yours).”
Ranaut had earlier alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes drugs and asked top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Ayan Mukerji to take blood tests to prove they are clean, according to IANS.
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3mwIWB1
