Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Bollywood celebs supporting BLM

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed Bollywood celebrities for their recent actions — protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, and supporting Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign but remaining mum when two sadhus were lynched in India, and for endorsing fairness cream.

In an interview with the BBC, presenting Indian reaction on George Floyd’s death, she said, “I feel it has become fancy to somehow be a part of this bandwagon which is relevant to the West. But if you see how Asian celebrities and actors work, they are very impactful in this part of the country. I don’t know how they are participating in the socio-political reform of America. Just a few weeks ago, two sages were killed openly in a mob, they were lynched to death. But unfortunately, cops handed them over to the bloodthirsty mob. There was not a word from anyone. I think that would probably resonate with the majority Indian sentiments.”

The video clip of the interview, now shared on Ranaut’s official Instagram page, further has her saying: “When you politicise your compassion, your activism, your humanity, then you are also a part of the problem. The problem is selective compassion and I think that is what we are seeing here in India. Most celebrities are being called out on this that why there was no outrage over the monks because sadhus are like monks. They were killed precisely because they were wearing saffron clothes. There is no outrage. Everybody is mum about it. I think the dissent is also being commercialised to look busy without work I’d say.”

In another instance, she slams Bollywood actors who are endorsing fairness creams talking about BLM. She is seen saying in the video, “These people, especially the Indian celebrities, the successful ones, certainly I am the exception, they have been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter. How dare they? Why is no one asking them? What about these million-dollar deals that they have been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come now suddenly black lives matter?”

Check out the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBFSRtilspl/

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook