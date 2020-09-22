Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone tweeting ‘depression a consequence of drug abuse’

Himalayan News Service

KATHAMNDU: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at actress Deepika Padukone over an alleged drug link saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse.

Taking to her Twitter, Ranaut without taking anyone’s name made a sarcastic comment that hints at Padukone.

“Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone,” Ranaut tweeted.

A day after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on June 15, Ranaut had tweeted: “Repeat after me: depression is an illness.”

In another tweet on June 16, she had written: “Repeat after me: depression is a form of mental illness.”

And it seems Ranaut is repeating those words in a sarcastic manner, while hinting at Padukone’s involvement in drug abuse.

Ranaut’s jibe at Padukone comes after Times Now news channel revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash, who is reportedly an employee with Kwan Talent Management Agency.

NCB summons Padukone’s manager

Meanwhile the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India has summoned Karishma Prakash, the manager of Padukone, and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of the Kwan talent management agency for questioning in relation to the drug’s connection in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

IANS quoted a top NCB official related to the probe as saying, “We have summoned Prakash, who works as a manager at Kwan and its CEO Dhruv”.

They have been summoned as some Whatsapp chats showed they were allegedly involved in the drug case. The development comes a day after the NCB officials said they will be issuing summons to Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta this week for questioning in connection with its probe, IANS added.

The NCB has already arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in the case so far.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2HgkJPm

