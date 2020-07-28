Kanye, KimK seen together for first time in Wyoming following his public apology

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were seen together for the first time in Wyoming after the rapper issued a public apology to Kardashian — the duo were seen stopping to grab a bite at a local fast-food joint.

ANI reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hopped on a plane and flew to Wyoming on July 27 — her visit comes days after she spoke out about her husband’s bipolar disorder amid erratic behaviour stemming from his 2020 presidential bid.

During his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, West publicly suggested Kardashian gave birth to their daughter North, against his wishes.

According to ANI, West told a crowd while crying, “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

Kardashian was reportedly furious over the abortion claims while West further claimed that he’s been “trying” to divorce Kardashian ever since she attended a prison reform event”.

But on July 25, West issued a public apology to Kardashian via a tweet: “I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.to (sic) Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

