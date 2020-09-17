Kanye West attacks music business

KATHMANDU: American rapper Kanye West attacked music business on September 16 with his Twitter spree and posted a video depicting a man urinating on one of his Grammy awards.
West, who has bipolar disorder, posted pages from 10 of his contracts and accused entertainment companies of exploiting Black artistes.
“This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW,” he tweeted after posting the contracts.
“All the musicians will be free,” he added over a six-hour period on Twitter.
West then posted a video that showed a person urinating on a Grammy Award that was placed in a toilet, with the caption “Trust me… I WON’T STOP,” he added. The video racked up more than 13 million views in a few hours.
West, 43, said this week he would not put out any more new music “till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal” as per Reuters. He also said he wanted to own the master recordings of all his work, called the music industry “modern day slave ships,” and added, “I am the new Moses.”
Kanye West’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2ZKKeyK
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has proposed to assess students of twelfth grade through online examinations, which would cover 40 percent of the total assessment. The Ministry has presented the proposal of mixed examination system to carry out Grade 12 examination, w Read More...
A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet. Eli Lilly announced the results Wednesday in a pr Read More...
WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunications providers, officials said Wednesday. T Read More...
WILMINGTON: Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he trusts what scientists say about a potential coronavirus vaccine, he doesn’t trust President Donald Trump. His comments come as the debate over a vaccine — how it will be evaluated and distributed when it’s ready — has taken center stage Read More...
PENSACOLA: Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and forcing the rescue of hundreds of people as it pushed inland for what could be a slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep Sou Read More...
AMMAN: Syria is experiencing worsening gasoline shortages as a result of tougher US sanctions disrupting crucial fuel imports, its oil minister said on Wednesday, the latest crisis to hit the war-devastated country’s crumbling economy. The Caesar Act - the toughest US sanctions which came into fo Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 16 The next meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat scheduled for Friday will be held at Paris Danda that housed the headquarters of the former CPN-Maoist Centre. NCP used to hold its Secretariat meeting at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official resid Read More...
Kathmandu, September 16 A delegation of six civil society organisations today submitted a set of recommendations on drafting a new legislation to counter violence related to acid attack to Minister of Law and Justice Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe at her office. The delegation comprised Amnes Read More...