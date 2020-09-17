Kanye West attacks music business

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American rapper Kanye West attacked music business on September 16 with his Twitter spree and posted a video depicting a man urinating on one of his Grammy awards.

West, who has bipolar disorder, posted pages from 10 of his contracts and accused entertainment companies of exploiting Black artistes.

“This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW,” he tweeted after posting the contracts.

“All the musicians will be free,” he added over a six-hour period on Twitter.

West then posted a video that showed a person urinating on a Grammy Award that was placed in a toilet, with the caption “Trust me… I WON’T STOP,” he added. The video racked up more than 13 million views in a few hours.

West, 43, said this week he would not put out any more new music “till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal” as per Reuters. He also said he wanted to own the master recordings of all his work, called the music industry “modern day slave ships,” and added, “I am the new Moses.” 

Kanye West’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2ZKKeyK

