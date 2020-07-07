Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy, Hollywood production companies received millions from US government loan

KATHMANDU: From billionaire rapper Kanye West to filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, ventures backed by big-name entertainers of the US have been approved for loans under Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), US government programme that is introduced to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a list released on July 6, West’s clothing brand Yeezy received clearance for a loan of between $2 million and $5 million under the PPP, the US Small Business Administration (SBA) informed, writes Reuters. The company said the loan would save 160 jobs.
The PPP, which was passed in May, is meant to serve as a lifeline for small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to save jobs while employers are financially struggling. The loans are forgivable if businesses spend the funds on eligible costs. However, the amount of forgiveness is reduced if a company reduces the headcount of full-time employees or cuts pay by more than 25 per cent, according to ANI.
Several Hollywood production companies had also applied for PPP aid. Approved applicants included filmmaker Coppola’s Francis Ford Coppola Presents — a lifestyle brand that markets films, wine and other products,The Jim Henson Company — creator of the Muppets, and The Apatow Company, run by writer/director Apatow.
A spokeswoman for Apatow said he received $160,000 under the programme but immediately paid it back, as per Reuters.
The Jim Henson Company, that received roughly $2 million, enabled it to keep the entire staff of 75 workers employed as per the company’s spokeswoman Nicole Goldman.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 255,728 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 311,724 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The trailer for the last movie -- Dil Bechara -- of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been released posthumously. Shooting of the movie -- based on the 2012 English-language novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green -- had been completed and was scheduled to be originally r Read More...
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored from a free kick for Juventus and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a record 648th Serie A appearance as the league leaders beat their smaller neighbours Torino 4-1 in the Derby della Mole on Saturday. Ronaldo curled his shot over the wall and into th Read More...
LONDON: Southampton's Che Adams scored his first Saints goal, a year after joining the club, with a stunning long-range strike as they beat Manchester City 1-0 to condemn Pep Guardiola's side to a third successive away defeat in the Premier League. Adams signed for Southampton from Birming Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool made it 17 wins out of 17 at Anfield after goals by Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones handed the champions a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday which pushed Dean Smith's side deeper into trouble. Following their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City on Thu Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-drama star Woo Do-hwan enlisted in the army on July 6. He joined the 15th Infantry Division at the new recruit training centre in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province. Soompi reports that Woo waved goodbye to fans and press outside on his way to the centre. Woo's label Keyeast also released Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities will now apprehend anyone that steps out in public without a mask. The Home Ministry issued a directive on Monday according to which law enforcement authorities can nab anyone who goes out of house without a mask. Going out of house sans mask will be treated as an offense a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Britain's Royal Mint has paid tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John on July 6, with a commemorative coin, making him the the second artist to get the honour. The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John's distinctive straw boater's hat, Read More...