Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl Daisy Dove

KATHMANDU: American pop star Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, have become parents — they have welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom.
Sharing the news through UNICEF, the couple said, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.”
Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, are both Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF.
The couple, who has been dating since 2016 also announced that to celebrate their daughter’s birth, they would be setting up a donation page so fans can support “a healthier world for every child”.
According to PTI, the couple also said that since the coronavirus pandemic started, many newborn lives have been at risk because of a “greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases”.
“As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever,” they added.
Daisy Dove is the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom who shares a nine-year-old son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
