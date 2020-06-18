Kim Kardashian West to host podcast on criminal justice reform for Spotify

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is set to host criminal podcast — related to criminal justice reform — for streaming company Spotify Technology SA.

According to the Reuters, the show will be available exclusively on Spotify, and will be connected to West’s work with The Innocence Project, a nonprofit that fights wrongful convictions.

West, who is known for developing beauty and fashion products and TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, became interested in criminal justice reform after helping to win the release of two women from prison. And West is studying to become a lawyer through a California apprenticeship programme, adds Reuters.

The new podcast will highlight the investigative work of TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, Reuters quoted West’s representative as saying.

