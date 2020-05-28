KJo plays ‘rapid fire’ with his twins

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood filmmaker and TV show host Karan Johar is back with the ‘rapid fire’ round of his ‘Koffee With Karan’. And his guests are none other than his two children — Yash and Roohi.

In his latest video posted on his Instagram, Johar is seen playing his popular rapid fire round with the cute twins. Like his previous videos posted since lockdown in India, he has titled this video too: ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ where he asks different questions to Yash and Roohi.

He asks the first question to Yash: ‘Tell me the most favourite person in this house. Who is your favourite person?’ The three-year-old replies: ‘Yash and Roohi’. Commenting on his son’s answer in ‘Koffee’ style, he says: “… So, you are like Geet of Jab We Met‘.

Among other questions, the three-year-olds are asked whom they would like to play with next — AbRam or Taimur. Roohi chooses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s s son Taimur, while Yash chooses to play with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam.

Johar has also captioned the fun video as: ‘Rapid fire with the only guests i can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions … #lockdownwiththejohars’.

Link to the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CArylajplCo/

