KJo plays ‘rapid fire’ with his twins

KATHMANDU: Bollywood filmmaker and TV show host Karan Johar is back with the ‘rapid fire’ round of his ‘Koffee With Karan’. And his guests are none other than his two children — Yash and Roohi.
In his latest video posted on his Instagram, Johar is seen playing his popular rapid fire round with the cute twins. Like his previous videos posted since lockdown in India, he has titled this video too: ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ where he asks different questions to Yash and Roohi.
He asks the first question to Yash: ‘Tell me the most favourite person in this house. Who is your favourite person?’ The three-year-old replies: ‘Yash and Roohi’. Commenting on his son’s answer in ‘Koffee’ style, he says: “… So, you are like Geet of Jab We Met‘.
Among other questions, the three-year-olds are asked whom they would like to play with next — AbRam or Taimur. Roohi chooses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s s son Taimur, while Yash chooses to play with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam.
Johar has also captioned the fun video as: ‘Rapid fire with the only guests i can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions … #lockdownwiththejohars’.
Link to the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CArylajplCo/
RAUTAHAT: The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed hundred with 35 people testing positive for the infection in Rautahat district, on Wednesday. Among the new cases, eight people have been infected in Gaur Municipality, 16 in Ishanath Municipality, two in Dewahi Gonahi Municipality, two in K Read More...
Previous experience from Ebola epidemic in Liberia has already proven that discontinuing heath services unrelated to epidemic response resulted in more deaths than the epidemic itself. Most of the reproductive health services are time sensitive and further delay or denial in seeking services can inc Read More...
JAJARKOT: The families of the victims of Chaurjahari incident have filed a First Incident Report (FIR) against 20 persons for their involvement in the killings of Dalit youth Nawaraj BK and his friends, in District Police Office, Jajarkot on Wednesday. As per the FIR, Chaurjahari Municipality-8 c Read More...
JAJARKOT: A husband-wife duo have lost their lives in Jajarkot district after being buried in a sand dune. The deceased have been identified as Ekka Bahadur Singh, 36, of Nalagad Municipality-7 and his wife Kumari Singh, 33, the police verified. The incident occurred during the construction of Read More...
"Infected children are sent away from their families to stay at quarantine centres on their own during the Covid-19 pandemic but how will they cope at a place that is not child-friendly?" a 15-year-old girl from Nepalgunj questioned Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Parbat Gurung, over Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 886 with 114 new cases. With this, as of today, 796 males and 90 females have been infecte Read More...