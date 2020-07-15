Korean stars Goo Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun legally divorced

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Korean actors Goo Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun are now legally divorced.

The former couple’s first divorce mediation was held on July 15 at the Seoul Family Court which was not attended by either Goo or Ahn.

Quoting local reports, Allkpop states legal representatives of both parties attended the mediation on their behalf instead, and their official statement is as follows:

“Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun agreed on a divorce settlement on July 15, 2020. The two of them will walk their separate paths, and they will cheer for each other’s futures. They apologise for causing concern to the public over their personal problems.”

Goo and Ahn met on the set of the dramaÂ BloodÂ in 2015 and tied the knot in May of 2016. Ahn filed for divorce in September 2019, while Goo filed a counterclaim on October 24.

The couple’s separation turned ugly as the two engaged in public arguments on social media, with Goo accusing Ahn of an extramarital affair, which he denied.

Goo is best known for her as Gum Jan-di in the popular 2009 dramaÂ Boys Before Flowers, while Ahn is a model-turned-actor who was noticed inÂ My Love From Another Star, where he played the role of the female lead’s good-looking younger brother.

