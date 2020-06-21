Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar auctioned at $6 million

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The guitar American singer-songwriter Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 ‘MTV Unplugged’ sold for $6 million at an auction on June 20.

According to the Associated Press, Cobain played the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar in the band’s acoustic performance and subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.

The bids opened at $1 million for the sale that ended up breaking several world records.

Cobain used the guitar to play tunes including About a Girl and All Apologies at the November 18, 1993, show in New York that came less than five months before the singer and songwriter died at age 27, adds the Associated Press.

A day earlier at the same auction, a custom guitar played by Prince in the 1980s and 1990s sold for $563,500.

