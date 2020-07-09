Lady A band files lawsuit against singer performing with the same name for years

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Grammy-winning country group Lady A, which dropped the word ‘Antebellum’, has filed a lawsuit against Black singer Anita White who has performed as Lady A for years after the negotiations broke down with her in recent weeks.

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, the band is seeking a ruling that their use of the trademark ‘Lady A’ does not infringe on White’s alleged trademark rights of the same name. The band is not seeking monetary damages.

According to The Associated Press the band announced the name change last month, saying they were regretful for not taking into consideration the word antebellum’s associations with slavery.

White, who has been releasing blues and soul music as Lady A for years, complained that the band never reached out to her before changing their name. Negotiations over the name failed to reach an agreement.

The Associated Press adds that according to the lawsuit, the band applied for trademarks for the name ‘Lady A’ for entertainment services and for use on clothing back in 2010 and no oppositions were filed by any person or entity.

