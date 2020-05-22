Lady Gaga, Ariana team up to rain on everyone

WASHINGTON DC: On the new track the pair take turns with their verses along with a call-and-response exchange during the track. Lady Gaga sets the tone. “I never asked for the rainfall,” she sings, but still, “It’s coming down on me.”
Both singers tout the rejuvenating aspects of the situation, despite the metaphorical bad weather sentiments. “Gotta live my truth, Not keep it bottled in/So I don’t lose my mind, baby,” Grande sings over handclapped beats.
After exchanging lines, the pair euphorically sing together: “I’ll never be troubled/At least I’m alive/Rain on me, rain, rain/Rain on me.”
Lady Gaga and Grande spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about their collaboration, in an episode set to air on May 22. “Her and I connected right away and she was so wonderful,” Gaga said, and Grande added, “It feels so fun to be part of something so upbeat and straight pop again. It felt so good, and fun, and happy to dip a toe into her world a little bit… she made me feel so comfortable.”
Rain on Me follows the release of LP single, Stupid Love, which the singer unveiled in February. In addition to Grande, the 16-song Chromatica features contributions from Elton John and Blackpink. Lady Gaga’s sixth LP was originally set to drop on April 10, but she postponed its release to May due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Meanwhile, Grande has paid tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing attack, nearly three years after the tragedy.
The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to pay her respects to the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at her concert in 2017, reports thesun.co.uk.
She wrote: “I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week.
“Not a day goes by that this doesn’t affect u and all of us still. I will be thinking of u all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with u always.”
The pop star signed off with a black heart and a bee emoji — a symbol of hope following the attack.
Grande had described the incident as “the worst of humanity”.
Following the act of terror, Ariana staged the One Love benefit concert in Manchester, inviting many of her famous friends to perform for the city. Stars such as Niall Horan, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus took to the stage to pay their tributes.
Source: ANI/IANS
