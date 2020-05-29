Lady Gaga’s Sour Candy with K-pop’s BLACKPINK tops over 50 iTune charts in less than 24 hours

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Lady Gaga’s song Sour Candy featuring K-pop girlgroup BLACKPINK has topped over 50 Apple iTune charts in less than 24 hours after its release.

Quoting BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment, The Korea Herald reports Sour Candy climbed to the top of the iTunes Song charts in 57 regions.

Sour Candy, part of Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica, was released on May 28, a day ahead of the album.

This is BLACKPINK’s second collaboration with an overseas recording artiste having first collaborated with British singer Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make Up in 2018.

BLACKPINK, who are set to make a comeback in June with a new single, are known for their edgy hip-hop tracks like Whistle and Boombayah.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook