Lady Gaga’s Sour Candy with K-pop’s BLACKPINK tops over 50 iTune charts in less than 24 hours

KATHMANDU: Lady Gaga’s song Sour Candy featuring K-pop girlgroup BLACKPINK has topped over 50 Apple iTune charts in less than 24 hours after its release.
Quoting BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment, The Korea Herald reports Sour Candy climbed to the top of the iTunes Song charts in 57 regions.
Sour Candy, part of Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica, was released on May 28, a day ahead of the album.
This is BLACKPINK’s second collaboration with an overseas recording artiste having first collaborated with British singer Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make Up in 2018.
BLACKPINK, who are set to make a comeback in June with a new single, are known for their edgy hip-hop tracks like Whistle and Boombayah.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Armed Police Force personnel recovered two abandoned muzzle-loader guns in Kohalpur Municipality-8 in Banke district, today. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyam Kumar Karki said that they recovered the weapons along with ammunition, shrapnel shells, and other items under Sikta Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government is all set to add 1,300-MW electricity to the national power grid of the country within the next fiscal year. A goal has been set to complete all the ongoing hydropower projects and expedite the under-construction projects in the country. The government is planning to Read More...
BERN: European football will continue its cautious return to play following the COVID-19 stoppage over the next week as a number of the continent's smaller leagues restart with some novelties and one team in serious trouble for breaking coronavirus rules. Portugal, Denmark, Poland, Serbia, Aust Read More...
KATHMANDU: The External Affairs Ministry of India has expressed that it is willing to hold talks with Nepal in regard to the existing boundary issue between the two countries. Speaking at a presser today, the Indian MEA's official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India is monitoring the situat Read More...
Kathmandu, May 28 Miss Nepal World 2018 Shrinkhala Khatiwada is indeed a beauty with a purpose. She has lent her voice to the issues of migrants stranded on the Nepal-India border, showing her support for CNN Hero of the Year of 2015 Maggie Doyne and how we can help them. In a short video post Read More...
Sports minister Spadafora says top-flight soccer can resume Italian Cup matches could be staged before league restarts Serie A will be fourth of Europe's top five leagues to return Juventus hold one point lead over Lazio with 12 games left ROME: Italy's top-flight Serie A soccer le Read More...
League to resume season subject to safety requirements Starts with Villa v Sheffield Utd and Man City v Arsenal Full fixture list scheduled for weekend of June 19-21 All of the remaining 92 fixtures to be broadcast live MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: The Premier League season will restart Read More...