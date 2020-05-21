Law to become father for 6th time

LONDON: Hollywood actor Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with the actor expecting his first baby with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he got married to in 2019.
The 47-year-old actor is already a father of five.
A close friend shared that they are ecstatic about expanding their family.
“He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family. Everyone is really excited for the new arrival,” said the friend.
The pregnancy news comes months after Law, who has five children from three previous relationships, shared that he is looking forward to having more children.
“I love it, so absolutely why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with… The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life. We have an incredibly table and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun,” he said at that time.
LONDON: Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
City were already 4-0 up at the break at Vicarage Road and finish the season with 78 points, ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal and behind Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
They had needed only a point to ensure they would go straight into the group phase of the Champions League but quickly set about making sure of a strong finish to a trophy-less season.
Kompany opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header from a corner, f Read More…
KATHMANDU: More than 70 climbers successfully climbed the world’s highest peak on Sunday morning, according to the government and expedition officials.
Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said that at least 35 expedition members along with their support staff stood atop Mt Everest after they found a fair summit window this morning.
According to Iswari Poudel, Managing Director at the Himalayan Guides, at least 17 climbers including eight foreigners from his company scaled the world’s highest peak. According to him, climbers includi Read More…
KATHMANDU: A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to grant amnesty to those involved in Tikapur carnage.
Advocate Kapildev Dhakal, former secretary of Nepal government Dwarika Nath Dhungel and Jagdish Chandra Baral jointly filed the writ petition, making defendants to the Nepal government and Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, on Sunday.
In the petition, they argued that the government decisi Read More…
KATHMANDU: A man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling demonetised Indian banknotes with face value INR 2.928 million from Solteemode of KMC-13 on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a special police team deployed from the Metropolitan Crime Division apprehended a 48-year-old Krishna Shrestha, a permanent resident of Sirseni Rural Municipality-1 in Gulmi district, currently residing in Ravibhawan, KMC-13.
In a statement today, MCD said they seized 62 notes of INR 500 denomination an Read More…
KATHMANDU: A climber from Slovakia suffering from severe altitude sickness died near South Col on Mt Everest on Sunday afternoon, according to the base camp officials. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Vladimir Strba.
Vladimir who fell ill near balcony area breathed his last immediately after he was descended to South Col by fellow climbers, a base camp manager, quoted the climbers as saying. Efforts were underway to bring the dead body back to the lower camps, he added.
Earlier, an American climber died and an Indian mountaineer has gon Read More…
KATHMANDU: Nepal Government on Sunday has given approval to the Employees Provident Fund to construct 680 MW Karnali Hydropower Project on the latter’s funding.
Energy Ministry Secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyay today handed over a permission letter to Fund Administrator Krishna Prasad Acharya for the production survey of ‘Betan Karnali Depositors Hydropower Limited’.
Preparations are being made to complete the survey works in the first two years and undertake the construction within five years.
The EPF would invest Rs 1.29 billion from its income of fiscal year 2015-16 in the first phase of the project.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 80 billion.
Around 40 per cent share of the project would be offered to the depositors of EPF. Read More…
- Liverpool ensured a return to the Champions League by beating relegated Middlesbrough 3-0
- They will have to play in a qualifying round after finishing fourth
- Georgino Wijnaldum eased the tension by scoring just before halftime
- Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana added further goals
- Middlesbrough finished as lowest Premier League scorers
LO Read More…
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress candidate Ghanshyam Giri has emerged victorious as a mayor of Chandragiri Municipality, on the western outskirts of Kathmandu, as RSS reported.
Giri secured 13,309 votes and edged his closest rival UML”s Prahlad Karki by 2,888 votes.
However, UML’s Lisa Nakarmi was elected as deputy mayor of the Municipality. She received 11,834 votes. Read More…