Lea Michele apologises for causing pain

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Two days after Samantha Marie Ware accused Lea Michele of “traumatic microaggressions” on the sets of TV show Glee, Michele has apologised for her behaviour — for being unnecessarily difficult on the set of the musical TV and for causing pain.

According to The Associated Press Michele issued a statement saying while she didn’t recall any incident or judged anyone by their background, she was sorry and blamed her privilege and immaturity.

“I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” AP quoted her as saying.

Post Ware’s allegation, HelloFresh, a meal kit company announced to sever its partnership with Michele, saying: “We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele.”

In her statement, Michele also noted that she is soon to be a mother and tried to strike a hopeful note. “I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience,” she wrote.

“We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect my own shortcomings.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook