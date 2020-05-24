Learning power of togetherness amid COVID-19 pandemic with Asha

IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Asha Bhosle, who made her debut in the digital world with her official YouTube channel recently, says that the global pandemic of COVID 19 teaches us the power of togetherness.

“I am living with my family. I am with my son, daughter-in-law and my granddaughter, and we are having a great time together. We are not always on phone but sharing memories, seeing old photo albums and spending real time,” Bhosle told IANS.

Spending time together this way brought back memories of her childhood. “When we were young, I, along with my siblings and my mother, used to spend such time together. After the demise of my father, our family saw a lot of tough times financially but the real happy time used to be when we would sing together, tell stories to each other. The fact is, money can buy you luxury but sukoon nahin… sukoon apno ke saath hai (not peace… peace is being with your loved ones).”

Born into a musical family on September 8, 1933, music was an integral part of her life since childhood. Her father was renowned Marathi classical artiste Deenanath Mangeshkar. Her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar is another major musical influence in her life.

“The tough time is teaching us and reminding us of our very own traditional Indian culture that believes in living like a community, where we stand by each other. Our society, our family can only grow if we support each other.

Earlier, we did not earn a lot of money but instead of cribbing about small income, we used to find happiness in small things. I think we have to go back to that search that we tend to overlook, because we were in a race to become overachievers,” Bhosle emphasised.

The National Award-winning singer launched her YouTube channel on May 13 and sung the song Main hoon, followed by the song Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam with various artistes.

