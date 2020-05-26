Lee Min-ho sends gift to his magnificent Monarch steed

KATHMANDU: In the ongoing Korean drama The King: Eternal Monarch there are a number of things that viewers like — Woo Do-hwan’s characters, the parallel universe theme, and the lead actor Lee Min-ho’s white steed — Maximus.
Lee shares numerous scenes together with this magnificent horse with whom viewers say he shares great chemistry.
On May 25, Kpopmap revealed that Lee had sent a lovely gift for his onscreen partner in traversing universes. The pictures of the gifts that Lee sent Maximus were posted on Instagram with the text: “Maximus you’ve worked hard.”
The gift included bananas, apples, carrots, and more food loved by horses.
The portal goes on to share that Lee has been sharing his affection for the horse since filming for drama began. He had previously revealed he was eating lemon candies together with Maximus because the horse likes it.
KATHMANDU: The National Planning Commission (NPC) and Nepal Policy Institute (NPI) held the first meeting in the series of NPI-NPC Policy Dialogue post COVID-19 via Zoom conference. Several experts from NPI Global experts community of Nepali origin and NPI Board members based in South East As Read More...
KATHMANDU: Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of K-pop band BTS, said on May 25 that it has acquired Pledis Entertainment that manages NU'EST and Seventeen, as part of efforts to diversify its business portfolio. Quoting Big Hit statement, The Korea Herald stated: "We've become the larges Read More...
WASHINGTON/BRASILIA: The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the US daily toll. A White House statement amended the timing of the sta Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 Health experts have said that the government should come up with new modalities to help prevent coronavirus transmission and ease lockdown. “The government should come up with new models. Lockdown is not the only solution. As the coronavirus will not easily go away, the gov Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has never been a huge fan of the pink ball but would welcome the prospect of bowling it against India in a day-night test over the home summer. India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night test during their last tour in 2018/19 but board pre Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 A large number of Nepali migrant workers, students and patients, who had gone abroad (mostly India) for medical treatment, have returned home since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. A total of 58,769 people Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mayor of Budhanilkantha Municipality Uddhav Prasad Kharel told THT that a 37-year-old man from Ward 3 of the municipality who tested positive for the disease on Monday had been transporting sick people needing urgent care -- mostly kidney patients and pregnant women -- to hospitals in the Read More...
Chitwan, May 25 A gharial released in a river in Nepal has travelled over a thousand kilometres in the past two months. It was found in a river in India. According to Chitwan National Park Assistant Conservation Officer Bed Bahadur Khadka, a gharial with tagged number 687, which was released i Read More...