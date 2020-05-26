Lee Min-ho sends gift to his magnificent Monarch steed

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: In the ongoing Korean drama The King: Eternal Monarch there are a number of things that viewers like — Woo Do-hwan’s characters, the parallel universe theme, and the lead actor Lee Min-ho’s white steed — Maximus.

Lee shares numerous scenes together with this magnificent horse with whom viewers say he shares great chemistry.

On May 25, Kpopmap revealed that Lee had sent a lovely gift for his onscreen partner in traversing universes. The pictures of the gifts that Lee sent Maximus were posted on Instagram with the text: “Maximus you’ve worked hard.”

The gift included bananas, apples, carrots, and more food loved by horses.

The portal goes on to share that Lee has been sharing his affection for the horse since filming for drama began. He had previously revealed he was eating lemon candies together with Maximus because the horse likes it.

