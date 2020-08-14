Lee Min-ho’s legal rep to take action against those who’ve made malicious comments against S Korean actor

KATHMANDU: South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho is set to take action against those that have made malicious comments against the actor.
According to Soompi, Lee’s legal representative is taking action against all malicious comments about the actor.
The portal says that on August 12, the law firm LIWU shared the following statement on its official website: “The law firm LIWU is currently monitoring unlawful posts (malicious comments) regarding MYM Entertainment actor Lee Min Ho that contain senseless personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spreading of false information, and malicious rumours.
“We are in the process of compiling evidence of malicious comments by people who have posted online on places such as DC Inside, cafes, and blogs, advising or requesting deletion, building up data on malicious commenters, and making criminal complaints. We are also collecting evidence and building a list of malicious commenters based on information received through the e-mail address from MYM below, so we are hoping to receive a lot of information.”
Lee who made his mark in the Korean drama land with Boys Before Flowers as the iconic Goo Jun-pyo, recently made his return to the drama world with The King: Eternal Monarch after completing his mandatory military service last year.
