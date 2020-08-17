Liam Hemsworth ‘hurt’ at how quickly ex-wife Miley Cyrus moved on post their split

KATHMANDU: Australian actor Liam Hemsworth is not happy how quickly his ex-wife Miley Cyrus has moved their split.
The pair who met while filming 2010’s The Last Song, were an on-again-off-again item until their marriage in December of 2018. According to ANI, just a few months later, the couple announced their split and their divorce was finalised early this year. The 27-year-old singer Cyrus is no longer in the good graces of the 30-year-old Hemsworth.
ANI quoted the source as saying, “Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split.”
The insider revealed that the two “haven’t talked much” since their divorce and that Hemsworth was “hurt” by how quickly his ex moved on, ANI added.
After the divorce, the Wrecking Ball songstress engaged in a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter before striking up a romance with singer Cody Simpson, which is rumoured to have ended recently. Post-breakup, Hemsworth leaned on his family for support, ANI added.
“(He) has had the support of his family to help him move on… Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world,” ANI stated.
