Liam Payne, girlfriend Maya Henry engaged

KATHMANDU: English singer and songwriter Liam Payne is engaged to his girlfriend and model Maya Henry — the model was sporting a massive diamond ring where the duo were spotted together on August 27 in London.
The duo were were first romantically linked in August 2018, following his split from ex-girlfriend Cheryl in July. However, the former One Direction singer didn’t confirm his new romance until September 2019, as per ANI.
After going public, Payne opened up about the couple’s decision to embrace the spotlight in a 2019 interview with Roman Kemp. At the time, he had said, “I’m just past the point of where I’m bothered or not. It’s not worth my happiness; I’d just rather go out and do what I want. I’ve got nothing to hide.”
Henry also made the romance Instagram official in September with a sweet cuddly photo of the pair which she captioned, “All smiles over here.”
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 28 Nepal Police arrested several e-commerce entrepreneurs, including more than 20 delivery persons, yesterday, stating that home delivery services were against prohibitory orders issued by the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, on August 26. The orders, which were first Read More...
POKHARA: The prohibitory order earlier decreed in Kaski district in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which was in effect till Friday, will not be prolonged. However, specific restrictions will still remain. A meeting of the Crisis Management Committee, Kaski held under Chief District Officer Gyan Pr Read More...
POKHARA: The prohibitory order which had earlier been imposed in Syangja district to control the increasing spread of Covid-19, has been prolonged by a week until September 3. According to the Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri, a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee took Read More...
BAJURA: Sushila Sarki of Pipaladi in Budinanda Municipality of Bajura district, who had come to Kathmandu for treatment of her ailing husband along with her four children, has been stranded in Kathmandu since the beginning of COVID-19 crisis. "We used to make our living as daily wage earners. Read More...
WASHINGTON: Public health experts expressed concern Friday about President Donald Trump's largely mask-free, socially un-distanced Republican convention event on the White House lawn, saying some of his 1,500 guests may have inadvertently brought and spread the coronavirus to others. “There alm Read More...
LONDONDERRY: Fresh off accepting the Republican Party’s nomination, President Donald Trump said Friday he was the only thing standing between “democracy and the mob,” as he lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House the night before. Sowing fear about Read More...
KARACHI: Heavy rains hit parts of Pakistan for a fifth straight night, bringing more flooding to the financial capital Karachi and towns and villages and leaving at least 63 people dead, officials said Friday. Rescuers evacuated people from flooded neighborhoods. About 30 inches (76 centimeters) Read More...
NEW YORK: Investment firm Centricus Asset Management Ltd and social media app Triller Inc have not submitted an offer for the TikTok assets that China’s ByteDance is seeking to a divest, a spokesman for the short video app said on Friday. Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday, citing a pers Read More...