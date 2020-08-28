Locals fear possible infections as fans, journos flock to their town to catch a glimpse of S Korean star Park Bo-gum before enlistment on Aug 31

KATHMANDU: With Korean star Park Bo-gum’s enlistment approaching, residents of the southern coastal city of Changwon in South Korea are concerned about the possible infections of the novel coronavirus as a number of fans and reporters have been coming to see Park’s enlistment, according to The Korea Times.
Park, 26, is set to start his two-year military duty on August 31 at the Navy Education and Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, for basic military training. Six weeks later, he will transfer to the Navy headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong.
As such many fans and journalists from all over the country have been flocking to Changwon to catch a glimpse of his last appearance, the media portal reports.
As a preventive and precautionary safety measure it says that a notice posted on a bulletin of an apartment complex in Changwon on August 28 asked its residents to wear masks as a precautionary measure against the star’s fans who are staying at local hotels and roaming around the town.
Park’s agency, Blossom Entertainment, has requested his fan clubs and reporters refrain from visiting the city, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems to no avail.
Park is known for his roles in Reply 1988, Love Drawn By Moonlight, Hello Monster, while his upcoming drama Record of Youth is set for a September 7 premiere.
