‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

NEW YORK: Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.
Scholastic announced that Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
“Joanna Cole had the perfect touch for blending science and story,” Scholastic Chairman and CEO Dick Robinson said in a statement Wednesday. “Joanna’s books, packed with equal parts humor and information, made science both easy to understand and fun for the hundreds of millions of children around the world who read her books and watched the award-winning television series.”
The idea for “The Magic School Bus” came in the mid-1980s. Scholastic senior editorial director Craig Walker was receiving frequent requests from teachers for books about science and thought a combination of storytelling and science would catch on. He brought in Cole, whose humorous work such as the children’s book “Cockroaches” he had admired, and illustrator Bruce Degen. With the ever maddening but inspired Ms. Frizzle leading her students on journeys that explored everything from the solar system to underwater, “Magic School Bus” books have sold tens of millions of copies and were the basis for a popular animated TV series and a Netflix series. Plans for a live-action movie, with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle, were announced last month. Ms. Frizzle was based in part on a fifth-grade teacher of Cole’s.
“I think for Joanna the excitement was always in the idea. What? Why? How?” Degen said in a statement. “And with “The Magic School Bus” it was how to explain it so that it is accurate and in a form that a kid can understand and use. And you can actually joke around while you are learning. She had a rare sense of what could be humorous.”
Cole and Degen recently completed “The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution,” scheduled to come out next spring.
A lifelong fan of science, Cole was a native of Newark, New Jersey, and a graduate of the City College of New York who worked as a children’s librarian and magazine editor before “The Magic School Bus.”
She is survived by her husband Phil; daughter Rachel Cole and her husband, John Helms; grandchildren, Annabelle and William, and her sister Virginia McBride.
Kathmandu, July 15 Reconstruction of the historical and splendid Ranipokhari is picking up the pace, as workers labour to bring the structure together, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Read More...
HETAUDA: Makawanpur District Court has ordered to extend the judicial custody of four persons who had been arrested on June 29 on the charge of murdering a woman -- Sushmita Thapa (24) -- for further enquiry. The decision was made by a single bench of Judge Sita Sharma Adhikari on Wednesday. P Read More...
DHANGADHI: Central member of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav), also the party's Seti/Mahakali bureau incharge, Om Prakash Pun has been arrested in possession of a homemade pistol in Kailali district. Acting on a tip-off, a team of special force arrested Pun in Read More...
KATHMANDU: In challenging times brought on by the coronavirus disease, Nepal Policy Institute and Migration Lab, jointly, made a report on 'Rapid Assessment of Nepali Migrant Workers’ Situation in Major Destination Countries' public. "Hundreds of thousands of Nepali workers, primarily in the Gu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 298,829 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: A gruesome murder of a person, believed to be a tech CEO, has been reported inside a luxury Manhattan apartment in New York City, on Wednesday. Police believe the deceased to be Fahim Saleh, who is the CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup company Gokada. Saleh is also the co-founder Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the three districts of the valley has reached 365 on Sunday. Among the three districts, Kathmandu has registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases, w Read More...
Lalitpur, July 15 The All Nepal Football Association today re-launched its website for the second time in two years. Chief Information Commissioner of Nepal Information Commission Mahendra Man Gurung opened the new site at a programme at the ANFA Complex. The ANFA has joined hands with Logispa Read More...