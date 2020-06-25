Mahanayak Rajesh Hamal urges all to welcome Nepalis returning home warmly as they are our own

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMNADU: Nepali superstar Rajesh Hamal has urged people to offer a warm welcome to Nepalis returning home from abroad. The actor sent the message to all people of Nepal to give support and motivation with a clean heart to those returning home via his social media.

“Each day thousands of our Nepali brothers and sisters are returning to their homes. Come let’s welcome them warmly, with a Namaste,” the Basanti actor posted on his Instagram and Facebook on June 23.

Hamal also posted a video where he recites a poetry and a message of unity for migrant workers returning home.

“In the times of uncertainly and challenges, thousands of citizens of our country are returning to their homes in search of safety and support,” reads the message that appears in the video before the Mahanayak eloquently recites a poem on love and unity emphasising a nyano (warm) welcome.

“He is son of someone. She is daughter of someone. He is someone’s father. She is someone’s mother. Brother, sister, friend, husband or wife, be it anyone, they are not paraya (others). They are our own,” Hamal says. “Grew up in this land. Played on this soil. We hold them dear in our eyes,” he adds in the video.

“When the fear of corona came about, why did they become others in no time. Is that what we call a family?” he goes on to ask.

Hamal urges all to give support to the returnees with a clean heart but warns not to forget to keep your hands clean.

Lastly he video calls for unity in this trying time. “It is the time to strive for unity. Let’s get together for migrant workers returning home and motivate them.”

Listen to his message here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CByDIYeDRZO/

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook