Mahanayak Rajesh Hamal urges all to welcome Nepalis returning home warmly as they are our own

KATHMNADU: Nepali superstar Rajesh Hamal has urged people to offer a warm welcome to Nepalis returning home from abroad. The actor sent the message to all people of Nepal to give support and motivation with a clean heart to those returning home via his social media.
“Each day thousands of our Nepali brothers and sisters are returning to their homes. Come let’s welcome them warmly, with a Namaste,” the Basanti actor posted on his Instagram and Facebook on June 23.
Hamal also posted a video where he recites a poetry and a message of unity for migrant workers returning home.
“In the times of uncertainly and challenges, thousands of citizens of our country are returning to their homes in search of safety and support,” reads the message that appears in the video before the Mahanayak eloquently recites a poem on love and unity emphasising a nyano (warm) welcome.
“He is son of someone. She is daughter of someone. He is someone’s father. She is someone’s mother. Brother, sister, friend, husband or wife, be it anyone, they are not paraya (others). They are our own,” Hamal says. “Grew up in this land. Played on this soil. We hold them dear in our eyes,” he adds in the video.
“When the fear of corona came about, why did they become others in no time. Is that what we call a family?” he goes on to ask.
Hamal urges all to give support to the returnees with a clean heart but warns not to forget to keep your hands clean.
Lastly he video calls for unity in this trying time. “It is the time to strive for unity. Let’s get together for migrant workers returning home and motivate them.”
Listen to his message here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CByDIYeDRZO/
KATHMANDU, JUNE 24 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to put the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (Third Amendment) Bill on hold after the bill’s provision to allow the constitutional watchdog to investigate the private sector drew flak. NCP Spokespers Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that began from today has concluded after determining the agenda of the meeting and statements of the party's two chairpersons. The next meeting of the standing committee will take place on Friday. Party chairs du Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea have not made any bids for Bayer Leverkusen's Germany international Kai Havertz despite media reports linking the attacking midfielder with a move to Stamford Bridge, manager Frank Lampard said on Wednesday. Chelsea have already sealed deals to bring in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release. During the conversation, the two leaders shared their experiences in the fight against COVID-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU: At least seven persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in swindling high profile civil servants, civilians out of four million rupees by misusing social media -- Viber, Imo, WhatsApp -- in the pretext of lottery. Issuing a press release, the Metropolitan Crime Division Read More...
Liverpool were back at their lethal best to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, moving within two points of securing the Premier League title. The victory, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane, ensured Juergen Klopp's side could be crowne Read More...
MANCHESTER: Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's first Premier League hat-trick for seven years to inspire a 3-0 home win over Sheffield United on Wednesday and maintain their hopes of a top-four finish. The French forward's maiden career treble was also the first by a United Read More...
Kathmandu, June 24 Police have yet again used force and arrested over a dozen persons, including lawmakers and members of the Dalit community after they were sent back from the parking lot of the prime minister’s official residence at Baluwatar. A group of six lawmakers and member of civil s Read More...