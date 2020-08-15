Marge Simpson slams Trump aide for Kamala Harris comment

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Marge Simpson, the fictional character in the American animated sitcom The Simpsons has responded to a mockery of Kamala Harris by US president Donald Trump’s aide Jenna Ellis.

Ellis recently took aim at Harris, the presumptive vice presidential nominee, by saying she sounds like the beloved matriarch of the series The Simpsons.

Taking to the official Simpsons Twitter account, Marge said, “I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior advisor, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me… Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected.”

She added, “I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Julie Kavner has voiced Marge — who speaks with a honeyed rasp — for the irreverent but often prescient show’s 31 seasons. The Emmy-winning Simpsons regularly jabs the president along with other politicians.

The Simpsons’ tweet: https://bit.ly/2DYc7vo

