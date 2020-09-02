Mariah Carey recalls being ‘extremely uncomfortable’ after Ellen DeGeneres insisted on disclosing pregnancy rumours in 2008 show

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American pop star Mariah Carey felt “extremely uncomfortable” when the host Ellen DeGeneres of The Ellen DeGeneres Show insisted on disclosing her pregnancy during her appearance on it in 2008.

According to IANS, a clip from the show has resurfaced, where Carey is being pressured into confirming the rumours about her pregnancy.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” IANS quoted Carey as telling Vulture during a profile interview.

In the video, DeGeneres is seen asking the singer about the rumours but Carey appeared hesitant to talk about it. The host followed the question by presenting Carey with a glass of champagne, but when the singer does not drink, DeGeneres announced, “You’re pregnant.” Carey later suffered a miscarriage, which she only revealed years later when she announced she was pregnant again, IANS added.

She and then-husband, actor-host Nick Cannon welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment,” the singer said. According to IANS Carey also added that she wanted DeGeneres to have more “empathy” towards her during the segment.

DeGeneres has come under fire in recent months after dozens of current and former staffers spoke out about their time The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

