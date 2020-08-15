Mel Gibson threatens Chilean honey vendor with legal action over use of Braveheart image

KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Mel Gibson has sent letter to Chilean vendor Yohanna Agurto warning legal action for using an image of the actor from the 1995 movie Braveheart to promote her honey.
According to Reuters, the letter from the actor’s lawyers have threatened legal action if she did not withdraw the product immediately. The letter was signed by an assistant to Leigh Brecheen, a California-based lawyer.
The letter was aimed at preventing the use of Gibson’s image, not banning the honey’s name, Reuters quoted Brecheen as saying. “You need to get permission to use or duplicate a photo still from a film, which is owned by the respective studio that released the film. None of this is meant to prevent anyone from earning an income or creating a business, but there are proper channels to contact and clearances you need to go through to make sure you have the approval for such usage,” she was quoted as saying.
Quoting Agurto, who spoke from her home in the capital Santiago, Reuters revealed that she was so frightened on receiving the letter on August 12 that she deleted her work email account. She had only started repacking and selling the southern Chilean product in June after the spread of the coronavirus caused widespread unemployment, she said, adding she only earned enough to support her family, Reuters added.
After she shared the letter with Chilean media, she said, her following on social media grew “exponentially”. On August 13, she addressed an appeal directly to the actor on Twitter: “Dear #MelGibson, would you let us use your image on our honey please? Mis kids and me we would be infinitely grateful. Our honey is only for brave hearts,” Reuters added.
KATHMANDU: Health Emergency Operation Center(HEOC) of the Ministry of Health and Population, today appealed private hospitals to allot 20pc of their beds for admission of coronavirus infected patients. The Health Ministry issued the notice stating that management of beds in hospitals of densely p Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho is set to take action against those that have made malicious comments against the actor. According to Soompi, Lee's legal representative is taking action against all malicious comments about the actor. The portal says that on August 12, the law firm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines, an aviation company authorised by the Government of Nepal to bring back home Nepalis stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic, has shared the details of the flights it has planned to operate from August 16 to 30 in the fifth phase of repatriation. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today formed a six-member task force under General Secretary Bishnu Paudel to resolve the intra-party dispute. NCP co-chairs, PM KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who had not spoken with each other for more than a week, decided to form the six-mem Read More...
KATHMANDU: Due to poor drainage system along the roads in Kathmandu valley, motorists and pedestrians face difficulties to commute, during the monsoon season. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra among others have joined the social media campaign that has been demanding a CBI probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "#CBIforSSR", with a folded hands emoji. Chopra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A hilarious new video capturing the struggles of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh with the virtual assistant Alexa has gone viral. In an Instagram video titled 'Clash Between Me & Alexa' the artiste is seen requesting the virtual assistant to play one of his songs, Clash, but s Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop global sensation BTS are to hold both online/offline concerts in October, and release a new album in the fourth quarter of the year. This was announced during a corporate briefing on YouTube on August 13 by the band's label Big Hit Entertainment, according to The Korea Times. Read More...