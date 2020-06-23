Michael Keaton to return as Batman in The Flash?

KATHMANDU: American actor Michael Keaton, known for playing the Caped Crusader in the Tim Burton-directed Batman movies, may return to reprise the character for Warner Bros’ DC movie The Flash as talks are going on to make it possible.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller might play the role of Barry Allen or the Flash in the Andy Muschietti directorial while Keaton may return the Batman.
Talks with Keaton are in the very early stages, it is far from a sure thing, and can go either way. No details are currently available about how big or small Keaton’s role is, according to TheWrap.
The plot will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse — a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics.
Keaton first starred in the title role of 1989’s Batman. He then later reprised the role in the second installment of the film in 1992.
