Missing ex-Glee actress Naya Rivera’s body found in California lake

KATHMANDU: The body of missing actress Naya River has been recovered from a lake in California — the Glee star was found dead on July 14.

“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on the shore of Lake Piru near Los Angeles.

Rivera, 33, was presumed drowned after going missing on July 8. She had rented a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey, who was found unharmed, according to Reuters.

Her body was recovered early on July 14 near the surface of the water in an area where the boat had gone missing that was 35 to 60 feet deep (11-18 m) and with heavy brush and trees underwater, Ayub said.

He said Rivera’s family had been informed and the body had been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and formal identification by dental records.

“There is no indication this was foul play and no indication this was a suicide,” Ayub said as per the Reuters.

Rivera’s son was discovered alone and sleeping and he told the investigators that his mother pushed him back into the boat but did not get back in herself. Rivera was not wearing a life vest. — HNS

