Missing ex-Glee actress Naya Rivera’s body found in California lake

KATHMANDU: The body of missing actress Naya River has been recovered from a lake in California — the Glee star was found dead on July 14.
“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on the shore of Lake Piru near Los Angeles.
Rivera, 33, was presumed drowned after going missing on July 8. She had rented a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey, who was found unharmed, according to Reuters.
Her body was recovered early on July 14 near the surface of the water in an area where the boat had gone missing that was 35 to 60 feet deep (11-18 m) and with heavy brush and trees underwater, Ayub said.
He said Rivera’s family had been informed and the body had been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and formal identification by dental records.
“There is no indication this was foul play and no indication this was a suicide,” Ayub said as per the Reuters.
Rivera’s son was discovered alone and sleeping and he told the investigators that his mother pushed him back into the boat but did not get back in herself. Rivera was not wearing a life vest. — HNS
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 289,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
MADRID: Sevilla closed in on Champions League qualification by beating struggling Real Mallorca 2-0 at home to open up a nine-point gap in the race for fourth spot in La Liga. Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring with a first-half penalty while Youssef En Nesyri sealed the victory late on, latching Read More...
KATHMANDU: At a time when diplomatic relations between Nepal and India are at a sensitive juncture over border issues, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has thrown a controversial statement that could further elevate tensions in the bordering countries. Speaking at an event organised to commemorate po Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed West Indies' "incredible" victory over England in the series opener and said their performance had been all the more remarkable given cricket was just returning from the COVID-19 shutdown. West Indies, No. 8 in the test rankings, arrive Read More...
LONDON: When Ash Kotak found out he was HIV-positive in 1993, the diagnosis was still a death sentence. "I was told to go off and have a good life on the assumption I would be dead in a few years," the 54-year-old playwright, writer and HIV/AIDS activist told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on T Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow after an equaliser deep in stoppage time from Michael Obafemi earned Southampton a 2-2 draw in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday. United, unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions, were poised to m Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 13 With just two days remaining for the 2019-20 fiscal year to end, capital budget expenditure throughout the year stands at one of the worst ever at 39.62 per cent. Officials at the Ministry of Finance said capital expenditure during the current fiscal year, which was primaril Read More...
Kathmandu, July 13 Mayur Yatayat Company resumed its bus services from today in Kathmandu valley amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision of Mayur Yatayat has come as a relief to commuters at a time when other public transportation entrepreneurs were refusing to operate their services citing f Read More...