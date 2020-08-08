MTV VMAs shifted to outdoor locations

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The MTV Video Music Awards will go ahead at outdoor locations as the event has dropped plans to host the show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus.

The show scheduled for August 30 will go ahead with some artistes performing at outdoor locations, MTV and the Barclays Center arena said on August 7.

The VMA ceremony was to be the first major awards show since the pandemic began to take place in a physical location, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, informed Reuters.

“In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event,” Reuters quoted MTV and the Barclays Center saying in a joint statement.

