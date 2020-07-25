Mumbai Police summon Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to record statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Mumbai Police on July 24 issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, to record her statement in relation to the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bandra police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide, according to ANI.

Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 — Ranaut has been lashing out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that Rajput was its victim since his demise.

“In an attempt to understand the reason behind Rajput’s depression, police want some inputs from Kangana Ranaut. Accordingly, we sent summons to her by post at her residence in Manali on Friday (July 24),” an official said, according to ANI.

“Police may ask Ranaut to give her inputs about the possible reason behind Rajput’s extreme step,” he said.

Before this Ranaut had written to the Mumbai Police that she is keen to assist in the probe of Rajput’s death but expressed her inability to appear before it as she is currently in Himachal Pradesh. She also offered that the Mumbai Police can either visit her in Himachal Pradesh or record her statement via an electronic medium.

The police have so far recorded statements of over 38 people, including Rajput’s family members and close friends like actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi, in connection with the case. Film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra have also recorded their statements, added ANI.

