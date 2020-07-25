Mumbai Police summon Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to record statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

KATHMANDU: The Mumbai Police on July 24 issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, to record her statement in relation to the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The Bandra police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide, according to ANI.
Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 — Ranaut has been lashing out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that Rajput was its victim since his demise.
“In an attempt to understand the reason behind Rajput’s depression, police want some inputs from Kangana Ranaut. Accordingly, we sent summons to her by post at her residence in Manali on Friday (July 24),” an official said, according to ANI.
“Police may ask Ranaut to give her inputs about the possible reason behind Rajput’s extreme step,” he said.
Before this Ranaut had written to the Mumbai Police that she is keen to assist in the probe of Rajput’s death but expressed her inability to appear before it as she is currently in Himachal Pradesh. She also offered that the Mumbai Police can either visit her in Himachal Pradesh or record her statement via an electronic medium.
The police have so far recorded statements of over 38 people, including Rajput’s family members and close friends like actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi, in connection with the case. Film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra have also recorded their statements, added ANI.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 335,082 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: American pop singer Taylor Swift unveiled her eighth studio album Folklore on July 23 at midnight. Taking to her Twitter, the 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new LP. Announcing the album's release, she tweeted: "In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer-actress Demi Lovato is engaged to actor boyfriend Max Ehrich — posting a series of pictures on her Instagram, she showed off her diamond ring. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his "little partner" - something that might've sounded strange witho Read More...
BIRGUNJ: After detection of COVID-19 cases at the community level, Birgunj metropolis has announced to decree curfew indefinitely effective from Saturday, in an attempt to contain further spread of the novel virus. The decision was taken by the local level authorities in a meeting which was also Read More...
MANCHESTER: The West Indies removed the England top order with both Joe Root and Ben Stokes going cheaply and had their hosts 131 for four wickets at tea on the opening day of the third and final test at Old Trafford. Kemar Roach took 2-28, including clean bowling Stokes, and an instinctive s Read More...
DHADING: With reconstruction of the damaged bridge over Mauwakhola, which was swept away by floods, light vehicles have begun to pass though the area after four days of vehicular movement obstruction along Prithvi Highway. Floods triggered by incessant rainfall had swept away a portion of lan Read More...
LIVERPOOL: The home of Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was burgled as the player celebrated the Premier League club's first English league crown in 30 years, British media reported. The BBC reported that thieves broke into the 26-year-old's empty house in Formby between Wednesday afterno Read More...