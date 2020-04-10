Dr Suman Thapa’s Paleti series in YouTube

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepalaya today released Dr Suman Thapa’s performance in the Paleti series in it’s official YouTube channel.

Issuing a press statement today, Nepalaya said, with this announcement music enthusiasts will get to know more about singer Suman Thapa, who is also an ophthalmologist, his professional life and his musical career.

Dr Thapa’s performance in the series will be divided into four parts and one part at a time will be uploaded in the channel on a weekly basis in the coming days, according to the statement.

Dr Thapa, who composes, writes and arranges English songs, sang most of the songs written by poet Srawan Mukurang during the Paleti concert.

“I never imagined that one day as a singer I would have graced Paleti. With the help of Paleti, I was fortunate enough to create music with Srawan ji and Aavas ji,” Dr Thapa said.

