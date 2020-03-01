Nepathya performs in Kathmandu for Dolakha school reconstruction

THT Online

KATHMANDU: With the motive of providing support for the reconstruction of earthquake-damaged public school in Dolakha district, Nepal’s folk-rock band, Nepathya performed in Kathmandu under the theme ‘Music for Education.’

In collaboration with the Help Nepal Network, a charity organisation, the band will donate funds collected from the concert for the reconstruction of Rajkuleshwor Primary School in Bhimeshwor Municipality-2 in the district.

“Funds collected from this concert will help for the reconstruction of children’s school in the area,” said Executive Director of Help Nepal Network Rosendra Dhoj Khadka.

As the clock struck 6:00 pm, band’s lead singer Amrit Gurung started the show with their evergreen hit song ‘Aaganai Bhari Heu Nai Jhari‘ to a packed audience at Bhrikutimandap ground on Saturday.

As the show went on, the band played their mix of old and new songs including Chekyo Chekyo, Bheda Ko Un Jasto, Resham, yo Jindagi Gami, before playing the patriotic song ‘Gaun Gaun Bata Utah Yo Desh Ko Muhar Ferna‘ during the two-hour show.

Band’s lead singer and social activist Amrit Gurung thanked the organisers, Help Nepal Network and the audience for their generosity towards children’s education. He further said, “I take pride in myself while performing in concerts like these as it guarantees children’s right to education.”

During the concert, Amrit Gurung reminded the audience about the beauty of Nepal and urged them to travel within the country before exploring the world.

As usual, Gurung was supported by Dhurba Lama on drums, Suraj Thapa on keyboards, Subin Shakya on bass guitar, Niraj Gurung on guitars and Shanti Raymajhi on madal.

