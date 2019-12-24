Nepathya performs in Melbourne, wraps Australia tour

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s famous folk-rock band, Nepathya, performed at the Palms at Crown, entertainment venue, in Melbourne of Australia, on Monday.

The show kicked off with Nepathya’s popular number “Bheda ko Un Jasto” with a synchronised video and light at a sold-out auditorium.

While performing the song, the band’s lead singer Amrit Gurung paused and said, “Yesterday, we have lost one of our founding members—Suk Gurung–who gave us hit song ‘Chakyo Chakyo Deurali Danda,” and paid tribute to late Gurung from the stage.”

“May his soul rest in peace,” Amrit Gurung added.

As the show went on, the band performed their hit numbers–Taal Ko Pani, Yo Jindagini, Resham among others.

As usual, Gurung was supported by Dhurba Lama on drums, Suraj Thapa on keyboards, Subin Shakya on bass guitar, Niraj Gurung on guitars and Shanti Raymajhi on madal.

With this show, Nepathya’s concert entourage ends its Australia tour and heads back home on Tuesday.

