KATHMANDU: With a motive of providing support for the reconstruction of earthquake-damaged public school in Dolakha district, Nepal’s folk-rock-band, Nepathya, is all set to perform in Kathmandu under the theme ‘Music for Education’.

In collaboration with the Help Nepal Network, a charity organisation, the band will donate funds collected from the concert for the reconstruction of Rajkuleshwor Primary School in Bhimeshwor Municipality-2 in the district, it said in a statement issued today.

Since the devastating earthquake in 2015, the band had already contributed funds worth Rs 4 million directly to Prime Ministers Disaster Relief Fund by performing within and outside the country, said band manager Lalit Krishna Shrestha, referring to the upcoming concert as the band’s continued commitment towards its social responsibility.

Following the earthquake in Nepal, the band had performed live concerts in Melbourne, Tokyo and Dubai and donated funds for the quake victims across the nation.

“We are delighted to organise a program under the theme ‘Music for Education’ with Nepathya. Public support and participation would be a significant contribution to helping Dolakha kids education,” said Arun Singh Basnet, Nepal branch Chairperson of Help Nepal Network.

The band’s lead singer and social activist Amrit Gurung said, “I take pride in myself while performing in concerts like these as it guarantees children right to education.”

As per the statement, online ticket booking is available on https://event.esewa.com.np/booking/nepathya-live-in-kathmandu and mobile app ‘phone pay’.

The concert is scheduled for February 29 on Saturday at Bhrikutimanpa in Kathmandu.

