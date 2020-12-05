Namrata Shrestha crowned Miss Nepal World 2020

KATHMANDU: Namrata Shrestha has been declared the winner of Miss Nepal 2020.
Shrestha, a teacher, was crowned Miss Nepal World 2020 in the grand finale of the event held in Kathmandu on Saturday.
Outgoing Miss Nepal 2019 Anushka Shrestha crowned Namrata Shrestha as the new Miss Nepal.
She received Rs 250,000 cash and a scooter on winning the contest which has 20 other participants.
Supriya Shrestha won the Miss Nepal Earth title while Sandhya Sharma was declared Miss Nepal International in the pageant.
