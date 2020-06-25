NASA tweets Moon belongs to BTS’s Jin too!

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has declared that moon does belong to BTS member Jin, or sort of.

NASA’s declaration is in response to a fan’s tweet to the space programme.

On June 20, an ARMY member had expressed they’d like to give Jin the moon, saying, “I love them all so much. They are literally the reason why I even smile.”

According to Allkpop, NASA responded on June 23 saying: “The Moon already belongs to everybody, even Seokjin.”

Jin’s full name is Kim Seok-jin.

Moon also happens to be the title of Jin’s solo song on their album Map of the Soul: 7 about Jin’s love (and the love of all of BTS) for ARMY.

This is not the first time that BTS and NASA have shared headlines as the Johnson Space Center had previously created a playlist for a journey to the moon that included BTS’s songs Moonchild, Mikrokosmos, and 134340.

Link to NASA’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2YvuVtp

