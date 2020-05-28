Neha’s daughter crashes live audition wanting to play with mama

MUMBAI: Indian Neha Dhupia was interrupted by daughter Mehr during a live audition for her reality show. As she was unable to attend to the child, Dhupia became emotional, and exclaimed, “I am such a bag of emotions right now”.
The actress was in middle of an audition for popular adventure reality show MTV Roadies Revolution when Mehr came seeking for her mother, clinging to her and asking Dhupia to play with her.
“#BUSTED !!! … #workfromhome gets real!!! Especially when your daughter walks into a live audition and decides to pull your earrings and wants her mama back to play!!! Once a reality show always a reality show … #gangneha #worklifemeetsmomlife,” Neha wrote on her Instagram Stories.
She also posted a video capturing the moment.
In the clip, Dhupia and her co-judge Nikhil Chinapa are seen auditioning a contestant who sings a song to impress them.
While Chinapa is seen enjoying snacks during the auditions, Dhupia gets interrupted by her daughter. As the actor tried to send her away while hiding her from the camera, Mehr went on to pull her earring. Dhupia’s husband and actor Angad Bedi had to come to take Mehr away, following which she is heard crying for her mother.
Dhupia gets emotional and says: “Mama’s coming, Mama’s coming” to console her.
“It’s like she needs me. I am such a bag of emotions right now,” she said in the video while wiping her tears.
Chinapa enjoyed the interruption as he said: “There’s so much happening in this audition right now — there is music, there is drama, there is action.”
Link to Neha’s video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CAr166kAm2c/
