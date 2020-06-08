Nepali actor Priyanka Karki turns chef, starts own cooking show

Himalayan News Service

KATHMADU: Nepali actor Priyanka Karki has found a passion for cooking and has turned into a chef. The Chhakka Panja actress has come up a brand new cooking show Chop Chop Diaries of which the first episode has been uploaded on her YouTube channel.

“Cooking is a new start for me since the lockdown — I never really used to cook before,” Karki shares in the video uploaded on June 5 adding, “I would reason that I don’t know how to cook, I am busy…”

As per her, she is a noodles or tea-biscuit person. However, she shares she has realised in the two months of lockdown that “I love cooking and it is easy if you have a passion for it”.

Karki, who believes anybody can cook, shares some of her recipes that she has learnt, on the show.

In the first episode, she prepares what she calls Creamy Creamy Pasta — a creamy mix pasta.

The 14-minute long video shows Karki making the Italian dish step-by-step, from boiling the pasta to making white cream sauce.

According to Karki, she had practised a lot in the kitchen in the past two months. “This journey has been so incredible,” she shared on June 5 on Instragram as she premiered the first episode of Chop Chop Diaries.

Karki will be coming back with more recipes.

Watch the first episode of Chop Chop Diaries here: https://youtu.be/gGy6CkHThbY

