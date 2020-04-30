Nepathya releases ‘Pani Tire Tire’ on YouTube

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s famous folk-rock band, Nepathya, today released the song titled-‘Pani Tire Tire‘ on it’s official YouTube channel.

Nepathya, in a statement, said that their YouTube channel would now release new singles as well as re-launch previously released songs in the form of new videos, lyrical videos, and post live videos.

Talking about the lyrics of this song at this point of time, Nepalthya frontman Amrit Gurung said,” I had fond memories regarding this song when I was walking at Basantapur of Terathum district to Taplejung district, some twenty-two years ago.”

After meeting two teenagers, I asked them to sing a song for me as they were attracted to my camera lens. As they sang the song I was instantly touched by the lyrics and their singing style, Gurung recalls.

‘Pani Tire Tire’

‘Lau Bhante Babaile’

‘Maryo Peratile’

The song which was originated on the Tamor river banks was filmed on the Australian beaches, during the recent overseas tour, informed Gurung.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook