New No Time To Die trailer shows Rami Malik’s villain Safin as unsettling

KATHMANDU: Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek wanted to make his villainous character Safin unsettling and that’s evident in the latest video of the James Bond adventure, No Time To Die released on September 14.

The video comprising new trailer as well as shot bytes from Malek and director Cary Joji Fukunaga gives hints about mysterious Safin’s mission while he is seen coming face to face with Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

“I am a man willing to kill the person you love most,” Safin is seen telling Swann, to which she responds: “I’ve already lost everybody I ever loved.”

Sharing some information about the character, Malek is seen as saying: “What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling — thinking of himself as being heroic.”

“Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to him,” Malek added.

At one point in the video, Safin is seen telling Bond: “We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier.”

Director Fukunaga explained the character: “What he wants and what he is willing to do, makes him a very frightening character, both personally to Bond and on a global level.”

The 25th Bond adventure bringing back Daniel Craig as the iconic spy James Bond for a final time is slated to release in theatres in November this year.

Latest No Time To Die trailer: http://y2u.be/dCYRog1dosI

