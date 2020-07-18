No need for CBI probe into Sushant Sing Rajput’s death, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: After Bollywood actres Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI inquiry to understand what “pressures” prompted actor Sushant Rajput to commit suicide, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that there was no need for a CBI probe into the death case as the Mumbai police were capable of handling the matter.

The police were also examining the angle of “business rivalry” in the case, he said.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14 and what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

Deshmukh said the Mumbai police were conducting a detailed inquiry into the actor’s death and also recording statements of people concerned, according to PTI.

“There was no need to give the case to the CBI. Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry,” PTI quoted Deshmukh as saying.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of more than two dozen people, including Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Rajput’s family members, as part of probe into the suicide, which jolted the Hindi film industry. — HNS

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook