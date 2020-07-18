No need for CBI probe into Sushant Sing Rajput’s death, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

KATHMANDU: After Bollywood actres Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI inquiry to understand what “pressures” prompted actor Sushant Rajput to commit suicide, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that there was no need for a CBI probe into the death case as the Mumbai police were capable of handling the matter.
The police were also examining the angle of “business rivalry” in the case, he said.
Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14 and what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.
Deshmukh said the Mumbai police were conducting a detailed inquiry into the actor’s death and also recording statements of people concerned, according to PTI.
“There was no need to give the case to the CBI. Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry,” PTI quoted Deshmukh as saying.
So far, the police have recorded the statements of more than two dozen people, including Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Rajput’s family members, as part of probe into the suicide, which jolted the Hindi film industry. — HNS
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 308,498 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a warning for heavy rains in the coming week that could result in floods and landslides. A presser chaired by Chief Executive of NDRRMA, Anil Pokharel, along with the participants from Department of Hydrology Read More...
MANCHESTER: Opener Dom Sibley completed a century and Ben Stokes was poised one short as England frustrated the West Indies attack to reach 264-3 at lunch on the second day of the second test on Friday. Sibley reached his second test century when he hit fast bowler Alzarri Joseph back down the gr Read More...
SEOUL: South Korea on Friday approved an early stage clinical trial of Celltrion Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans. Drugmakers worldwide are scrambling to develop vaccines and treatments for the flu-like illness ca Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Uttar Pradesh state police have initiated action against people involved in the harrassment of a man by tonsuring him and forcing him to chant anti-Nepal slogans. The UP Police said on a social media that directive for stern action has been issued against the culprits involved in t Read More...
LONDON: Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and othe Read More...
Twitter Inc disclosed late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised. Hackers had accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 Unveiling the Monetary Policy for fiscal year 2020-21 today, Nepal Rastra Bank has adopted a policy to revive the COVID-affected economy by promoting loan disbursement in sectors hit by the crisis, especially agriculture, energy, tourism and small and medium enterprises. The Read More...