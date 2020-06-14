No one could lip-sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor: Big B

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan fondly remembered his friend and late actor Rishi Kapoor, saying no one could lip-sync a song as perfectly as him.

Taking to his Twitter on June 14, Bachchan wrote: “No one but no one could lip-sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor… just look at the passion in his expression. Incredible, even at this age and at an event the genuineness is simply unforgettable.”

Along with the tweet, he also posted a photograph of Kapoor singing and dancing with Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia.

Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented to the tweet with a “folded hand” emoji.

Here’s a link to Bachchan’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3cYb5eA

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook