No Time To Die release date changed, set for Nov 12 release in UK, Nov 20 in US

KATHMANDU: The release date of Daniel Craig-starrer No Time To Die — the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise has changed. The film will now release on November 12 in the UK and on November 20 in the US.
The official announcement was made on the Twitter page of James Bond. The tweet read, “The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US,” the tweet read.
Initially, the action flick was set for November 25 release.
No Time To Die, a spy-thriller, was originally slated to release in April 2020 but was postponed to November owing to the coronavirus crisis.
