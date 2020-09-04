No Time To Die trailer released, features an action-packed goodbye to Daniel Craig

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The trailer of 25th Bond adventure No Time To Die is out featuring an action-packed goodbye to actor Daniel Craig who is back as the iconic spy James Bond for the last time. The trailer comes with a tagline: ‘This November, the mission that changes everything begins’. The action-packed trailer dropped on the official Twitter handle of film franchise on September 3.

Bond is seen jumping from a bridge during a near-death car chase in the beginning of the trailer, before reconnecting with characters from previous films.

The trailer is full of stunning visuals, action scenes, and adrenaline pumping sequences. The trailer also offers glimpses of the villain, Safin, played by actor Rami Malek.

Set to the iconic Bond theme tune, one also gets a glimpse of the franchise’s recurring villain Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die brings back Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. The film is slated for a November release.

Link to trailer: https://bit.ly/3lNWd8b

