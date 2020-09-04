No Time To Die trailer released, features an action-packed goodbye to Daniel Craig

KATHMANDU: The trailer of 25th Bond adventure No Time To Die is out featuring an action-packed goodbye to actor Daniel Craig who is back as the iconic spy James Bond for the last time. The trailer comes with a tagline: ‘This November, the mission that changes everything begins’. The action-packed trailer dropped on the official Twitter handle of film franchise on September 3.
Bond is seen jumping from a bridge during a near-death car chase in the beginning of the trailer, before reconnecting with characters from previous films.
The trailer is full of stunning visuals, action scenes, and adrenaline pumping sequences. The trailer also offers glimpses of the villain, Safin, played by actor Rami Malek.
Set to the iconic Bond theme tune, one also gets a glimpse of the franchise’s recurring villain Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz.
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die brings back Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. The film is slated for a November release.
Link to trailer: https://bit.ly/3lNWd8b
KATHMANDU: Six people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 257. The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that four women and two men passed aw Read More...
HUMLA: Properties worth Rs 6 million have been gutted in a blaze that broke out at Rodikot of Sarkeghad Rural Municipality-7 in Humla district. The fire that broke out on Wednesday evening completely destroyed six houses and partially damaged nine other houses in Thulogaun area, Chairman of Sarke Read More...
KATHMANDU: The home-delivery and take-away services offered by various online outlets/sellers, hotels and restaurants that had been halted following the prohibitory order clamped in the valley, will be permitted to resume their operations in the third week of lockdown. Police on August 27 had arr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Jageshwar Gautam urged the public to refrain from indulging in activ Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Dwayne Johnson, his wife and their two children tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and have recovered now. Taking to his Instagram on September 3, Johnson posted a long video, giving updates on his health and urging people to take necessary safety precautions Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to nominate vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly, today. A meeting of the party secretariat decided to endorse Gautam's name for the vacant position at the NA and asked the government to nominate him for the same. Read Al Read More...
Kathmandu: The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to nominate its vice-chair Bam Dev Gautam to the National Assembly today. Read Also: NCP decides on Bamdev Gautam’s name for National Assembly nomination Another NA membership hopeful Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada is probab Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 3 The Machhindranath Jatra or the Bunga Dyaḥ Jatra that was due to take place in April has been deferred this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The chariot has been standing stranded at Pulchok for months now. Lalitpur locals on Thursday gathered at Pulchok in a bid Read More...